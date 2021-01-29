FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Takes $235,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Snap by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,926 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Snap by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 712,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP opened at $53.13 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of -70.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 33,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,310,212.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,828,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,320,892.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $555,228.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 over the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

