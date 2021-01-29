FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 400 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $85.06.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.