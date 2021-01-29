FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 2,720 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.5% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

