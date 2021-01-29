FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after acquiring an additional 81,434 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 84,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

A opened at $121.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $129.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,675 shares of company stock worth $12,652,864.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

