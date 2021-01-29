FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Makes New $235,000 Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $53.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.84 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 33,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,310,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,828,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,320,892.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

