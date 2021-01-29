FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $754.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.14.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

