FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Invests $191,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $215.93 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.69 and a 200-day moving average of $195.41.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total value of $292,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,329.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.