FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $297,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,441 shares of company stock worth $27,142,033 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

