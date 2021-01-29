FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $205,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,816,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 807,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $91.19 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

