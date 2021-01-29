FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM opened at $366.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.78.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $397,956.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,938,481.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,698 shares of company stock worth $26,632,864. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

