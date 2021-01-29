Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Down 88.1% in January

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the December 31st total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ BHAT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 1,203,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,408. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

