Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the December 31st total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

BHAT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 1,203,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.