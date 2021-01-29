Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) Upgraded by ABN Amro to “Buy”

ABN Amro upgraded shares of Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ING Group raised shares of Fugro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Fugro stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. Fugro has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33.

Fugro N.V. provides geo-data information through integrated data acquisition, analysis, and advice for oil and gas, infrastructure, renewables, nautical, and other industries in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and India. It operates through Marine Environment and Land Environment segments.

