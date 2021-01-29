Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Trading Down 11.1%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s share price fell 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.45. 2,035,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,426,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $124.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas G. Bailey sold 76,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $449,352.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,596.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $199,212.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,286,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,207. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

