Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.