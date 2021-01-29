FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $12.37 on Major Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $12.37 or 0.00033351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $76.90 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00063684 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.64 or 0.00770037 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005597 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043736 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.22 or 0.03807074 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013659 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017629 BTC.
FTX Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “
FTX Token Token Trading
FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
