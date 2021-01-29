FTAC Olympus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) Shares Down 6.3%

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.37. 571,970 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 533,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTOCU. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $27,490,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,000,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,863,000.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

