FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

FSBW stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.86. 658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.27.

FSBW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $28,216.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,947.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $68,673. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

