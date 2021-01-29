Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DNB Markets cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BTIG Research cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Danske cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. The firm had revenue of $177.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

