Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino Sells 9,196 Shares

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $390,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,282 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

