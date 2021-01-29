Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 154.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 984,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 596,583 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $25,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after buying an additional 2,145,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of -308.74 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

