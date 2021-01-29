Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 1,522.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 target price on shares of Freeman Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMANF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 20,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,703. Freeman Gold has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

