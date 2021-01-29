Frax (FRAX) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $128.98 million and $16.83 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00046735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00116998 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00061953 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00244363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00060146 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,189.65 or 0.83569482 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s total supply is 130,690,430 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

Frax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.