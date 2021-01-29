Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

FOJCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue cut Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.