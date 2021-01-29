Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortive by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Fortive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fortive by 76.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

FTV stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

