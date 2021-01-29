Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.56. 757,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 511,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
