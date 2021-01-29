Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.56. 757,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 511,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Get Forterra alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. Analysts predict that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.