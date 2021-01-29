Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $47.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $49.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 594,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and sold 45,138 shares worth $1,995,920. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $306,864,000 after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,093,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 249,095 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,505,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,206 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.