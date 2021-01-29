Folgory Coin Trading 591.2% Higher This Week (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. Folgory Coin has a total market cap of $66.86 million and $902,719.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Folgory Coin has traded up 591.2% against the dollar. One Folgory Coin token can now be bought for approximately $3.81 or 0.00011214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00067167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.80 or 0.00843097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049568 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.85 or 0.04126859 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Folgory Coin Token Profile

FLG is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

Folgory Coin Token Trading

Folgory Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

