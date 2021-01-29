Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 718,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 765,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $143.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.

In related news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 5,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 94,968 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

