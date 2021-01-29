FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Up 1.5%

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR)’s share price were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.79. Approximately 559,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 561,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 135,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,578,000.

