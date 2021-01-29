FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Up 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.27. 262,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 144,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDTT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 643.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.