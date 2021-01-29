Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q4 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.32-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.55 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.32-$0.38 EPS.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $17.75. 437,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,036,034. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flex from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.93.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $271,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,983 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

