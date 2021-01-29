Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Danske raised Flex LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Flex LNG alerts:

FLNG opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flex LNG has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.23 million, a PE ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flex LNG stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,798,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,043 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 5.17% of Flex LNG worth $16,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.