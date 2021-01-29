Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) PT Raised to $60.00

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 606,718 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $9,506,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $7,384,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 235,223 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

