Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Cut to “Sell” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners downgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $185.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $145.00.

FVRR has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities raised shares of Fiverr International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.54.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $217.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -506.03 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $285.56.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fiverr International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

