Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of FPH stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $922.33 million, a PE ratio of 88.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. Five Point has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $9.31.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 2.75%.
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, engages in the planning, developing, and owning of mixed-use communities in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development and property management services.
