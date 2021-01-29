Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FPH stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $922.33 million, a PE ratio of 88.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. Five Point has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 81,201 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,018,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 145,470 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, engages in the planning, developing, and owning of mixed-use communities in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development and property management services.

