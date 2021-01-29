Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $205.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.04.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $178.69 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $197.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.66 and a 200-day moving average of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth $59,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

