Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $205.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.
FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.04.
NASDAQ FIVE opened at $178.69 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $197.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.66 and a 200-day moving average of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth $59,000.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.