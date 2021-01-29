FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock Price Down 5%

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.24 and last traded at $55.69. 561,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 422,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,142,000 after acquiring an additional 416,974 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 34.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 471.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 66,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 14.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

