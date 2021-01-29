First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $146.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Western Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

