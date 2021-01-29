First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Shares Up 1%

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.08. 73,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 94,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $3,212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 45.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

