First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $5,297,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $541,000.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FID traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.75. 8,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,102. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $18.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.231 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.