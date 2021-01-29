First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FID stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.75. 8,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $18.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%.
