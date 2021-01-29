First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, an increase of 349.4% from the December 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCLN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of QCLN opened at $82.64 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

