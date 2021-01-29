First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 250.5% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
