First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Up 895.1% in January

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a growth of 895.1% from the December 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,176,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,927,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,036,000 after acquiring an additional 403,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,952,000 after acquiring an additional 842,996 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,737,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,219,000 after purchasing an additional 395,757 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

