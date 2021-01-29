First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. 34,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

