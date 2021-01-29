First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.24 and last traded at $50.94. 11,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 13,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.54.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund by 11.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

