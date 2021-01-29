First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Down 62.8% in January

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the December 31st total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 131,350.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38.

