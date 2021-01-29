First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of FEO stock remained flat at $$14.72 on Friday. 4,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,779. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.