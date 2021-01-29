First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Shares of FMBH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. 1,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,511. The company has a market cap of $567.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $303,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,850 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $49,055.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,147.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $533,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

